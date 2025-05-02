High Court Drama: Zainab Fatima Challenges Property Attachment Order

In a dramatic legal twist, Zainab Fatima, the widow of Ashraf Ahmad, has approached the Allahabad High Court challenging a lower court's decision. The decision includes a non-bailable warrant and an order to attach her properties due to her absence in the Umesh Pal murder case hearings.

This court order, initiated by a special judge in Prayagraj, targets several individuals, including Fatima, Shaishta Parwin, wife of Atiq Ahmad, and four others. They've been accused of evading court appearances in connection to the high-profile murder case.

The legal provisions in play involve Section 82 of the CrPC, allowing the issuance of a proclamation for absconders, and Section 83, endorsing property attachment. Despite being slated for Justice Rajiv Mishra's bench, the case's hearing was postponed, increasing legal intrigue surrounding this case.

