High Court Drama: Zainab Fatima Challenges Property Attachment Order

Zainab Fatima, wife of Ashraf Ahmad, challenges the Allahabad High Court against a lower court's order issuing a non-bailable warrant and property attachment for her non-appearance in a murder case. The order involves key figures absconding after the murder of Umesh Pal. The case awaits its hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:43 IST
  • India

In a dramatic legal twist, Zainab Fatima, the widow of Ashraf Ahmad, has approached the Allahabad High Court challenging a lower court's decision. The decision includes a non-bailable warrant and an order to attach her properties due to her absence in the Umesh Pal murder case hearings.

This court order, initiated by a special judge in Prayagraj, targets several individuals, including Fatima, Shaishta Parwin, wife of Atiq Ahmad, and four others. They've been accused of evading court appearances in connection to the high-profile murder case.

The legal provisions in play involve Section 82 of the CrPC, allowing the issuance of a proclamation for absconders, and Section 83, endorsing property attachment. Despite being slated for Justice Rajiv Mishra's bench, the case's hearing was postponed, increasing legal intrigue surrounding this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

