Ghana Launches Chip-Embedded Passport with 24/7 Services and New Reforms

In a landmark event that marks a turning point in passport administration, Ghana officially launched its chip-embedded passport and a comprehensive set of reforms aimed at revolutionizing passport acquisition. The launch took place on Monday, 28th April 2025, and signals a bold stride toward digitization, enhanced security, and citizen-friendly service delivery.

The ceremony, held in Accra, was graced by prominent dignitaries, including the Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah; Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs; Ministers of State; Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs; senior officials from the Ghana Immigration Service; directors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and representatives from private sector partners such as Biometric Travel Solutions (BTS) and Troskit.

A Technological Milestone: Chip-Embedded Passports

At the heart of the reform is the introduction of Ghana’s first Chip-Embedded Polycarbonate (PC) Passport, an advanced document featuring the highest level of latent and patent security features. Unlike previous biometric passports, this new version includes a secure embedded chip that stores the passport holder’s biographic and biometric data. According to Hon. Ablakwa, these passports are “almost impossible to forge,” ensuring greater security and international compliance.

Ghana’s rollout aligns with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, which mandate chip-enabled passports as the global standard by 2030. The new passports position Ghana among the leading African nations embracing next-generation travel documentation.

Key Features and Service Reforms

The government’s reform agenda includes several initiatives aimed at addressing longstanding issues with passport acquisition—most notably, inefficiencies, delays, and citizen dissatisfaction. Here are the cornerstone reforms:

24-Hour Passport Office Operations : The Head Office of the Passport Services will now operate around the clock. This measure is expected to drastically reduce processing backlogs and accommodate the needs of applicants with diverse schedules.

Courier Delivery Nationwide : Collaborations with Ghana Post and logistics company Troskit mean that completed passports can now be delivered directly to applicants nationwide, eliminating the need for in-person collection.

E-Tracking System for Transparency : A new digital tracking system allows applicants to monitor the progress of their passport application—from submission to dispatch—promoting transparency and accountability.

Reduced Processing Time : Under the new regime, standard applications will be processed in 15 working days , while expedited applications will be ready within 5 working days , significantly improving turnaround times.

Lower Application Fees: As part of the reforms, the Cabinet has approved a proposal to reduce the passport application fee from GHS500 to GHS350. This initiative awaits parliamentary approval and is part of the government’s effort to make passport acquisition more accessible.

Care Instructions for the New Passport

Given the embedded technology in the new passport, authorities have issued usage and care guidelines to ensure document longevity and functionality:

Keep the passport away from heat, water, and other liquids.

Store it flat in a safe place to avoid bending or breaking the embedded chip.

Do not place other chip-enabled cards or electronic devices against the passport.

Avoid keeping it in back pockets where pressure can damage the chip.

Failure to observe these instructions may lead to chip malfunction, which could result in travel delays or the need for document replacement.

A New Chapter for Ghanaian Citizens

“This reform is not just a technological shift, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to citizen dignity,” Hon. Ablakwa emphasized during his keynote address. “Today symbolizes a reset—one that places modernization, convenience, and deep respect for our citizens at the center of public service delivery.”

The initiative is expected to not only enhance the integrity of Ghanaian travel documents but also improve international mobility, reduce forgery, and elevate the image of Ghana's passport services globally.

For inquiries, Ghanaians can access assistance through the new 24-hour hotline at 0302 75 4200.