Stuttgart Traffic Incident: Black Mercedes Strikes Crowd
In Stuttgart, a black Mercedes G-Class SUV drove into a crowd, injuring several people, including a woman with a pram. The driver has been detained. The incident, labeled a traffic accident, prompted police to cordon off the area and advise the public to steer clear.
A traffic accident unfolded in Stuttgart on Friday when a black Mercedes G-Class SUV drove into a crowd, leaving several injured, local authorities reported.
The vehicle struck numerous individuals, including a woman with a pram, near the city center. Eyewitnesses provided chilling accounts of the incident to local media.
Police have arrested the driver and are conducting an ongoing investigation. The area has been cordoned off, with pedestrians and drivers advised to avoid the vicinity, Stuttgart officials have announced.
