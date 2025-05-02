Left Menu

Ordnance Factory Chanda Cancels Employee Leaves Amid National Security Concerns

The Ordnance Factory Chanda in Maharashtra has cancelled all employee leaves due to national security and operational urgency as per directions from Munitions India Limited. Employees must report for duty to ensure uninterrupted attendance. Leave exemptions will be limited to critical circumstances only.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:53 IST
  • India

The Ordnance Factory Chanda, based in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, has taken the significant step of cancelling all employee leaves. This move, effective immediately, is rooted in pressing national security and operational concerns.

A circular from the factory's deputy general manager cited directions from the chairman and managing director of Munitions India Limited (MIL). Employees are urged to report for duty unfailingly to meet national needs during this crucial period.

Exemptions to the leave cancellation will be granted solely under the most compelling circumstances, emphasizing the gravity of this directive.

