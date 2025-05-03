Exploring India's Legislative Dynamics: Balancing Power and Purpose

Discussing the nuanced balance of power in India's democracy, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the critical interplay between the legislature, executive, and judiciary. He spoke at an event unveiling a new book, penned by Raghab P Dash, that scrutinizes the executive-legislature relationship during law-making processes in India.

Pradhan questioned the real lawmakers in the country, asserting Parliament's extensive role beyond legislation to include social responsibilities. BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab echoed this sentiment, stressing the executive's primary role in drafting laws, which are then debated and decided upon in Parliament.

The discourse further delved into current judicial discussions, a topic drawing significant attention. The dialogue recalled historical moments, like the 2014 pepper-spray incident in Lok Sabha, underscoring the unpredictable elements that sometimes color India's democratic narrative.

