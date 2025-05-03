Left Menu

Exploring India's Legislative Dynamics: Balancing Power and Purpose

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasizes the delicate balance of India's three constitutional pillars: legislature, executive, and judiciary. Releasing Raghab P Dash's book, Pradhan questions law-making processes. MP Bhartruhari Mahtab acknowledges the executive's pivotal role in drafting laws and the growing discourse around judicial influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:35 IST
Discussing the nuanced balance of power in India's democracy, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the critical interplay between the legislature, executive, and judiciary. He spoke at an event unveiling a new book, penned by Raghab P Dash, that scrutinizes the executive-legislature relationship during law-making processes in India.

Pradhan questioned the real lawmakers in the country, asserting Parliament's extensive role beyond legislation to include social responsibilities. BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab echoed this sentiment, stressing the executive's primary role in drafting laws, which are then debated and decided upon in Parliament.

The discourse further delved into current judicial discussions, a topic drawing significant attention. The dialogue recalled historical moments, like the 2014 pepper-spray incident in Lok Sabha, underscoring the unpredictable elements that sometimes color India's democratic narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

