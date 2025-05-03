Research Scholar Accused in Complex Legal Battle

The unfolding legal saga involving a 27-year-old research scholar from the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) has taken a new twist. Charges have been brought against her following accusations by Suhaila Saif, wife of the implicated assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Mohsin Khan.

Authorities filed the FIR after an order from the chief metropolitan magistrate's court, reflecting the intensifying legal complexities. The accusations against the scholar include making threats and attempting to coerce Saif to leave Khan, implicating him falsely in sexual exploitation.

Previous rape allegations by the scholar against Khan have already shaken the police department, resulting in his suspension and transfer. These events highlight the intricate layers of this ongoing case with allegations of deceit and exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)