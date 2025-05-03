U.S. Green Lights $3.5 Billion Missile Sale to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department recently gave the nod to a potential $3.5 billion military sale to Saudi Arabia. The deal, which was announced by the Pentagon, involves the sale of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related support.

Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in acquiring 1,000 of these sophisticated missiles, along with 50 AMRAAM guidance sections. The package also includes essential equipment such as spare parts and logistic support services. This possible foreign military sale was officially communicated to Congress by the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Although the State Department has given its initial approval, it does not necessarily mean that a deal has been finalized yet, nor have negotiations concluded. RTX Corp has been identified as the principal contractor for this potential sale, according to official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)