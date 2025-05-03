Left Menu

U.S. Green Lights $3.5 Billion Missile Sale to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has approved a $3.5 billion military sale to Saudi Arabia involving AIM-120C-8 missiles and related support. The deal includes 1,000 missiles, guidance sections, and logistical support. RTX Corp is the principal contractor, although a finalized contract hasn't been signed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:24 IST
U.S. Green Lights $3.5 Billion Missile Sale to Saudi Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department recently gave the nod to a potential $3.5 billion military sale to Saudi Arabia. The deal, which was announced by the Pentagon, involves the sale of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related support.

Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in acquiring 1,000 of these sophisticated missiles, along with 50 AMRAAM guidance sections. The package also includes essential equipment such as spare parts and logistic support services. This possible foreign military sale was officially communicated to Congress by the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Although the State Department has given its initial approval, it does not necessarily mean that a deal has been finalized yet, nor have negotiations concluded. RTX Corp has been identified as the principal contractor for this potential sale, according to official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025