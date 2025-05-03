Settlement Reached in Ashli Babbitt Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The Trump administration has reached a preliminary settlement over the wrongful death lawsuit by Ashli Babbitt's family. Details remain undisclosed. Babbitt was shot during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The officer was cleared of wrongdoing. The lawsuit alleges lack of warning and negligence by the officer.
The Trump administration has arrived at a preliminary settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Ashli Babbitt's family. The lawsuit arises from her fatal shooting by a Capitol Police officer during the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol. While the settlement is confirmed, the details remain undisclosed and the final agreement is pending signatures.
The USD 30 million lawsuit claims negligence and a lack of warnings prior to Babbitt's shooting as she attempted to breach a barricaded door within the Capitol. The officer involved in the incident was exonerated by the US Attorney's Office, which stated he acted in self-defense. Additionally, the Capitol Police department also cleared the officer of any misconduct.
Babbitt's estate accuses the officer, who was not in uniform, of failing to de-escalate the situation, alleging that the police department should have recognized his potential for dangerous conduct. Meanwhile, Capitol Police and Babbitt's attorney have not commented further on the matter. Notably, former President Trump pardoned numerous individuals charged in connection with the Capitol riots.
