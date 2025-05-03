Left Menu

U.S. Military Establishes New Defense Zone along Mexico Border

The U.S. military has created an additional defense zone along the Mexico border in Texas, expanding from a previous designation in New Mexico. This move supports President Trump’s immigration campaign, involving troops detaining migrants, and has drawn mixed reactions from state governors.

The U.S. military has expanded its presence on the southern border by establishing a second military zone in Texas. This new 'Texas National Defense Area' runs 63 miles from the Texas-New Mexico border near El Paso, building on a prior move in New Mexico announced last month. This operation allows troops to detain migrants temporarily, underscoring President Donald Trump's intensifying immigration enforcement policies.

President Trump has significantly increased troop deployment along the border and is committed to deporting millions of undocumented immigrants. In a bid to bolster border security without invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807, the administration has designated key military zones. The first, a 170-mile-long strip in New Mexico, has already led to charges against 82 migrants, though none have been detained by military troops.

Currently, around 11,900 troops are stationed at the border, a strategy that has coincided with a historic drop in illegal crossings as of March. While Texas Governor Gregg Abbott supports collaboration with federal efforts, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham criticizes this military involvement, calling it an inefficient use of resources. The debate continues amidst contrasting political perspectives and ongoing construction of defensive infrastructures like razor wire barriers.

