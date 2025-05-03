Trump Administration Plans Major Overhaul of U.S. Intelligence Agencies
The Trump administration intends to significantly reduce staffing across U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA and NSA. This move aligns with Trump's national security goals, focusing on overhauls and increasing efficiency. The CIA plans to cut 1,200 positions, with other agencies also facing reductions through minimized hiring.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration is preparing to significantly downsize staffing at multiple U.S. intelligence agencies, such as the CIA and the NSA, according to sources who revealed details to The Washington Post.
A person with knowledge of the plan, speaking anonymously, confirmed to The Associated Press that thousands of positions might be reduced over several years as part of a strategic realignment with the President's national security objectives.
In addition to the changes, the administration has proposed eliminating current diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, while focusing more resources on intelligence gathering and analysis with an emphasis on China. CIA Director John Ratcliffe supports these changes, which also involve voluntary resignations and potentially a shift in operational focus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
