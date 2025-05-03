Left Menu

Caught in Crisis: Manipur's Ongoing Struggle with Displacement and Uncertainty

Two years after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur, the impact lingers as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) face hardships and uncertainty. Despite governmental efforts, the displaced populations, including Meitei and Kuki communities, continue to suffer due to ongoing unrest, inadequate support, and increased extortion by armed groups.

The aftermath of Manipur's ethnic conflict continues to haunt thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) years after the turmoil first began. Families like those of G Kipgen, once thriving with business prospects, find themselves in desperate conditions, surviving in overcrowded shelters while witnessing their lives torn apart.

With over 260 fatalities and more than 70,000 displaced individuals, there seems to be no respite from the situation. The central government's attempt to restore order by ousting Chief Minister N Biren Singh and imposing presidential rule has not resolved underlying tensions between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Despite attempts by the government and NGOs to provide skill training and improve living conditions, the enduring emotional toll on IDPs includes insecurity over their children's futures and the psychological distress of displacement. Meanwhile, armed groups exploit the chaos, perpetuating violence and extortion across the region.

