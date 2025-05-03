Left Menu

Bhopal College Scandal: Accused Attempts Escape, Protest Erupts

In Bhopal, police shot and injured Farhan Ali, the main accused in a college rape and blackmail case, as he attempted to flee custody. The incident has sparked widespread protests, with authorities taking firm action against the accused. The case highlights significant concerns about identity-related crimes and blackmail.

Updated: 03-05-2025 09:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Farhan Ali, the main suspect in a Bhopal college rape and blackmail case, was shot and injured by police after he allegedly attempted to escape custody. The incident occurred Friday night as officers escorted Ali to Bilkisganj for evidence collection.

While stopped near Sarwar village, the accused tried to snatch a policeman's pistol, resulting in a gunfire incident. Ali was subsequently shot in the leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Two officers also sustained injuries during the altercation.

The event has sparked protests across Bhopal, with citizens expressing outrage over the crimes committed against college students. Authorities have vowed strict action, as the National Commission for Women initiates an inquiry. The case has been linked to concerns over identity deception and religious tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

