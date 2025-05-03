Left Menu

Tragic Temple Stampede During Goa Festival

A stampede at the Shri Lairai Zatra festival in Goa, India, led to six fatalities and 55 injuries. The incident occurred during a religious ceremony, triggering chaos among the gathered devotees. Stampedes are a common occurrence during large Hindu religious festivals in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck the Shri Lairai Zatra festival in Goa, India, as a stampede resulted in the deaths of at least six people and injuries to 55 others. Hundreds of Hindu devotees had gathered at the temple in Shirgao village for the annual event, known for its vibrant fire-walking rituals.

According to V.S. Chadonkar, a police officer in Goa's capital, Panjim, the stampede was triggered by a religious ceremony that invoked a frenzy among participants, leading to chaos. "Six people lost their lives and at least eight were critically injured," Chadonkar reported.

Such incidents are not uncommon during large Hindu religious festivals in India, where safety protocols are often overlooked amidst tight gatherings. Authorities continue to investigate the causes and are urging temples to enhance crowd management strategies.

