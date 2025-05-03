Left Menu

Dramatic Encounter Leads to Arrest in Policeman Shooting Case

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satna | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:20 IST
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of shooting and injuring a policeman in Madhya Pradesh's Satna was captured after a brief encounter, police revealed on Saturday.

Achchhu Sharma, the suspect, was taken into custody on Friday night following the shooting incident that occurred at Jaitwara police station on March 28, according to an official.

The police had mobilized 12 teams in pursuit of Sharma, offering a Rs 30,000 bounty for his capture. CSP Mahendra Singh Chouhan confirmed they acted on a tip-off regarding Sharma's whereabouts. During the arrest attempt, Sharma fired at Kotar police station in-charge Dilip Mishra, who was protected by a bulletproof jacket. Police retaliated, injuring Sharma in the leg before taking him to a hospital. Sharma has four previous cases, the CSP noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

