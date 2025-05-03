Crackdown on 'Defending Pakistan' Continues with 37 Arrests

In a tightening of security measures, Assam Police have arrested another individual, Amar Ali, from Dhubri district, for allegedly supporting Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, confirmed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This brings the number of arrests related to similar charges to 37. Sarma emphasized the state's resolve to address what he termed 'Anti Nationals' activities, promising firm action against those defending Pakistan.

The crackdown follows the tragic events of April 22 in Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost due to a terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly defending Pakistan.

