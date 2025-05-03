Left Menu

Crackdown on 'Defending Pakistan' Continues with 37 Arrests

Amar Ali was recently arrested in Assam's Dhubri district for allegedly supporting Pakistan after a terror attack in Pahalgam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a total of 37 arrests in similar cases. AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was also charged with sedition for allegedly defending Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:06 IST
Crackdown on 'Defending Pakistan' Continues with 37 Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tightening of security measures, Assam Police have arrested another individual, Amar Ali, from Dhubri district, for allegedly supporting Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, confirmed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This brings the number of arrests related to similar charges to 37. Sarma emphasized the state's resolve to address what he termed 'Anti Nationals' activities, promising firm action against those defending Pakistan.

The crackdown follows the tragic events of April 22 in Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost due to a terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly defending Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025