Tejashwi Yadav Calls for Social Reform Post-Caste Census

Tejashwi Yadav has urged PM Narendra Modi to review India's social protection and reservation policies following the caste census. Highlighting Bihar's initiative, Yadav stresses the need for proportional representation and accountability from the private sector to reflect social justice imperatives.
Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a comprehensive review of social protection and reservation policies, contingent upon the data from the upcoming caste census.
In a letter shared on X, Yadav emphasized that the caste census should lead to concrete reforms, including revisiting reservation caps and ensuring marginalized groups gain proper political representation.
Yadav also highlighted the expectation for private sector accountability, insisting they reflect the country's social makeup given the public resources they have benefited from.
