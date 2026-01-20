Fugitive Caught: Bihar Men's Plot Unraveled in High-Profile Court Witness Murder

In a breakthrough case, Delhi Police have apprehended three men from Bihar, unraveling a sinister plot behind the murder of RWA president Rachna Yadav. The killing was orchestrated to prevent her pivotal courtroom testimony against her husband's alleged murderers.

Bharat Yadav, the prime suspect and a fugitive since 2023, was the mastermind. He allegedly coordinated the logistics for the assassination, reportedly employing first-time offenders Nikhil and Sumit, who were promised Rs 5 lakh for their involvement.

Rachna, who was shot at point-blank on January 10 while returning from a funeral, was a crucial prosecution witness. Her testimony posed a threat to those responsible for her husband Vijendra Yadav's murder, a crime linked to his criminal past.

(With inputs from agencies.)