Left Menu

Fugitive Caught: Bihar Men's Plot Unraveled in High-Profile Court Witness Murder

Delhi Police arrested three men, including a long-time fugitive from Bihar, for murdering RWA president Rachna Yadav. She was about to testify against her husband's killers. The prime accused, Bharat Yadav, plotted the murder to prevent her testimony, involving first-timers Nikhil and Sumit for execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:38 IST
Fugitive Caught: Bihar Men's Plot Unraveled in High-Profile Court Witness Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough case, Delhi Police have apprehended three men from Bihar, unraveling a sinister plot behind the murder of RWA president Rachna Yadav. The killing was orchestrated to prevent her pivotal courtroom testimony against her husband's alleged murderers.

Bharat Yadav, the prime suspect and a fugitive since 2023, was the mastermind. He allegedly coordinated the logistics for the assassination, reportedly employing first-time offenders Nikhil and Sumit, who were promised Rs 5 lakh for their involvement.

Rachna, who was shot at point-blank on January 10 while returning from a funeral, was a crucial prosecution witness. Her testimony posed a threat to those responsible for her husband Vijendra Yadav's murder, a crime linked to his criminal past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

 Norway
2
BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

 India
3
Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

 France
4
India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026