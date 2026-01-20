Left Menu

Bihar's New Land Measurement Reforms Set to Ease Citizen Hardships

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced a special drive to clear pending land measurement applications by January 31, under the state's Saat Nischay-3 programme. This initiative aims to enhance transparency, reduce delays, and make the process more citizen-friendly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:37 IST
Nitish Kumar, Bihar's Chief Minister, declared on Tuesday that a special initiative would address all outstanding land measurement applications by January 31. This move is designed to enhance transparency, diminish delays, and curb land-related conflicts.

This initiative is part of the 'Sabka Samman Jeevan Aasan' resolution within the Saat Nischay-3 programme, highlighting the government's commitment to alleviating everyday challenges faced by citizens. In a statement on the social media platform X, Kumar asserted that the reforms would simplify land measurement and demarcation processes, offering citizens a more transparent and efficient system.

Effective April 1, land measurements for undisputed properties will be finalized within seven working days, while disputed lands will be assessed within eleven days. Additionally, survey officials must upload reports within 14 days of application receipt. Kumar also emphasized the need for adequate manpower and close monitoring to ensure the reform's success, inviting public feedback by January 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

