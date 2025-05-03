Teen Drama: East Delhi Stabbing Incident Unfolded

A teenager was arrested in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar after allegedly stabbing a man named Rakesh during a fight, authorities reported on Saturday.

The incident, reportedly stemming from an old grudge, left Rakesh with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was initially treated at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and later transferred to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further care.

According to the police, the young suspect, a class 8 dropout with no prior criminal record, was caught early Thursday morning in Trilokpuri, still carrying the knife used in the alleged attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)