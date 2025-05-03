Left Menu

Teen Drama: East Delhi Stabbing Incident Unfolded

A teenager was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man named Rakesh in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar during a fight. The incident arose due to an old grudge. The victim was hospitalized, and an investigation is ongoing. The suspect, a school dropout with no criminal history, was apprehended with the weapon in his possession.

Teen Drama: East Delhi Stabbing Incident Unfolded
A teenager was arrested in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar after allegedly stabbing a man named Rakesh during a fight, authorities reported on Saturday.

The incident, reportedly stemming from an old grudge, left Rakesh with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was initially treated at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and later transferred to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further care.

According to the police, the young suspect, a class 8 dropout with no prior criminal record, was caught early Thursday morning in Trilokpuri, still carrying the knife used in the alleged attack.

