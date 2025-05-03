Beef Seizure on Mumbai Express Train Sparks Legal Action

In a significant operation, Gujarat police apprehended 1,283 kilograms of beef being illegally transported on an express train heading to Mumbai. The beef was seized at Vadodara railway station, as confirmed by a railway official on Saturday.

The seizure, carried out on the Golden Temple Express on Wednesday evening, led to legal charges against two individuals. The parcels, originating from Amritsar, Punjab, were confirmed to be beef by a forensic laboratory test. The Superintendent of Police, Saroj Kumari, revealed that an FIR was filed against the sender and receiver, Vijay Singh and Jafar Shabir, under animal cruelty legislations.

Authorities have launched a search for the accused, following a tip-off about the contraband meat. The Vadodara railway police made it clear through a statement that forensic tests conducted at the Surat Forensic Science Laboratory validated the illegal cargo.

(With inputs from agencies.)