Left Menu

Beef Seizure on Mumbai Express Train Sparks Legal Action

Gujarat police intercepted 1,283 kg of beef on a Mumbai-bound train, leading to charges against two individuals. After a forensic confirmation, legal proceedings were initiated under animal cruelty laws. Efforts to apprehend the accused are ongoing as authorities investigate further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodra | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:45 IST
Beef Seizure on Mumbai Express Train Sparks Legal Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Gujarat police apprehended 1,283 kilograms of beef being illegally transported on an express train heading to Mumbai. The beef was seized at Vadodara railway station, as confirmed by a railway official on Saturday.

The seizure, carried out on the Golden Temple Express on Wednesday evening, led to legal charges against two individuals. The parcels, originating from Amritsar, Punjab, were confirmed to be beef by a forensic laboratory test. The Superintendent of Police, Saroj Kumari, revealed that an FIR was filed against the sender and receiver, Vijay Singh and Jafar Shabir, under animal cruelty legislations.

Authorities have launched a search for the accused, following a tip-off about the contraband meat. The Vadodara railway police made it clear through a statement that forensic tests conducted at the Surat Forensic Science Laboratory validated the illegal cargo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025