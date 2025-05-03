Left Menu

Trump Administration Eyes Nonprofit Tax-Exempt Status

The Trump administration is considering challenges to the tax-exempt status of nonprofit organizations. IRS lawyers are reportedly exploring rule changes that could impact how nonprofits are denied tax-exempt status. This initiative could potentially reshape the nonprofit landscape if new regulations are implemented.

Updated: 03-05-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:23 IST
Trump Administration Eyes Nonprofit Tax-Exempt Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is evaluating possible challenges to the tax-exempt status of nonprofit organizations, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reportedly examining whether rule changes could be made to alter the criteria by which a nonprofit can be denied tax-exempt status.

This move could herald significant changes within the nonprofit sector, as IRS lawyers analyze potential regulatory shifts that impact thousands of such organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

