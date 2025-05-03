India-Pakistan Relations on Edge: Trade and Shipping Ban Enforced
India has imposed a ban on goods and ships from Pakistan following a violent incident in Kashmir. In response, Pakistan has halted trade, closed airspace, and expelled diplomats amid escalating tensions. Both nations claim Kashmir, sparking numerous conflicts. The trade ban aims to protect Indian interests and security.
India announced on Saturday the immediate cessation of importing goods from Pakistan and banned Pakistani ships from its ports. This decision comes amid mounting tensions following a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir.
The Indian government cited national security and public policy concerns as reasons for the import ban. Separately, the attack resulted in at least 26 casualties, and India blamed Pakistan for its involvement, an accusation Islamabad vehemently denies.
Pakistan's reciprocation was swift, halting border trade, closing its airspace to India, and expelling Indian diplomats. Further, Pakistan has threatened that any interference with water treaties could spark conflict. The trade and shipping ban aims to safeguard Indian assets and infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
