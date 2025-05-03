Consumer Affairs Unveils Repairability Index for Smartphones and Tablets

India has taken a significant step toward strengthening consumer rights and sustainable consumption by introducing a Repairability Index (RI) for mobile phones and electronic devices. The newly developed framework was submitted by a high-powered committee to Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), Government of India, marking a transformative moment in India’s consumer policy landscape.

Committee and Composition

Formed in September 2024, the committee was chaired by Shri Bharat Khera, Additional Secretary, DoCA, and comprised representatives from a broad range of stakeholders, including:

Leading OEMs: Apple, Samsung, Google, Vivo, HMD Mobiles, Dell, and HP

Industry associations: ICEA and MAIT

Consumer organisations: EPIC

Government and academic bodies: MeitY, MSME, National Test House (NTH), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)

This inclusive approach was vital in framing recommendations that align with global best practices without compromising on the ease of doing business or innovation potential in the electronics sector.

Core Objective of the Repairability Index

The Repairability Index is envisioned as a consumer-centric tool that:

Promotes “mindful utilization” of electronic devices over wasteful consumption

Provides transparency on the ease of repair for electronic goods

Encourages self-reliant and sustainable consumer behavior

Reduces e-waste by prolonging product life through accessible repairs

To ensure consumers can make informed decisions, the Index will be displayed at physical points of sale, e-commerce platforms, and included in the product packaging via QR codes.

Parameters and Methodology

The framework identifies smartphones and tablets as the initial product categories for implementing the RI.

The repairability score is calculated based on six core parameters:

Disassembly Depth – How easily the product can be taken apart Repair Information – Availability of repair manuals and guides Spare Parts Availability – Timely access to essential parts Software Updates – Longevity and frequency of software support Tools – Requirements and accessibility of repair tools Fasteners – Types and ease of handling during disassembly

These parameters are evaluated using a standardized scoring system, and an aggregate score is presented on a five-point numeric scale.

Priority Components Identified

The Index specifically focuses on priority parts that are prone to failure and are functionally essential. These include:

Battery

Display assembly

Back and front-facing camera assemblies

Charging port

Mechanical buttons

Microphone(s)

Speaker

Hinge assembly/folding mechanism

External audio connectors

Main back cover

Addressing Rising Consumer Grievances

Data from the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) highlights the urgency of such an initiative. Complaints regarding mobile and tablet repairs have surged dramatically:

2022–2023: 19,057 complaints

2023–2024: 21,020 complaints

2024–2025: 22,864 complaints

These figures illustrate the growing dissatisfaction with repair processes, justifying the need for a more transparent and consumer-empowering system.

Alignment with the Right to Repair Movement

The Repairability Index complements the Right to Repair Portal India, launched by the DoCA in 2022. This portal facilitates the exchange of repair-related information across four major sectors:

Automobile

Mobile and Electronics

Consumer Durables

Farming Equipment

More than 65 companies have joined the platform, offering repair manuals, part availability details, and service center information.

A National Push for Sustainable Tech Consumption

India’s fast-paced digitization and expanding consumer electronics market necessitate a strong post-sales support framework. The National Workshop held in August 2024 strongly endorsed the Repairability Index initiative, with stakeholders unanimously acknowledging its importance.

The committee’s work has led to a first-of-its-kind RI framework that is not only feasible for manufacturers but also empowering for consumers, giving them the tools to assess and compare the repairability of products before making a purchase.

The Road Ahead

The Repairability Index promises to play a pivotal role in shaping future product design philosophies, consumer habits, and environmental sustainability goals. It signifies a turning point where accessibility, transparency, and circular economy principles come together to define India's path forward in responsible technology usage.

The Department of Consumer Affairs will soon notify guidelines and begin rolling out the Repairability Index implementation, starting with smartphones and tablets, setting a precedent for other sectors to follow.