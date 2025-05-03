Left Menu

Kerala Court Delivers Landmark Sentence in POCSO Case

A Kerala court sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor speech-impaired girl. Antony received double life imprisonment under IPC and POCSO Act, with additional penalties. The court ensured victim compensation and transparent trial proceedings, utilizing sign language testimony and videography.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:28 IST
In a landmark ruling, a court in Kerala has sentenced a 32-year-old man, Antony, to life imprisonment for the brutal rape of a minor speech-impaired girl. This sentence will extend until his death.

The Painavu Fast Track Court, led by Judge Laijumol Sherif, found Antony guilty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He received double life imprisonment, reflecting the severity of his crimes.

The incident occurred on August 4, 2021, when Antony assaulted the victim near her home. The court imposed a fine and ensured compensation for the victim, highlighting the robust legal response to such heinous acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

