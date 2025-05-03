Delhi Police Busts Decade-Long Illegal Immigration Racket

The Delhi Police announced a significant breakthrough on Saturday, successfully dismantling a gang responsible for facilitating unlawful immigration of Bangladeshis into India for over ten years. This public safety operation led to the arrest of six illegal Bangladeshis—including the gang's leader, Chand Miya—and their five Indian accomplices.

Chand Miya, 55, reportedly first entered India at age four, and has since led operations to forge documents that allowed immigrants to reside and seek employment in the country. Police investigations have apprehended 33 additional illegal immigrants and uncovered a vast network, with over 100 alleged Bangladeshi nationals under scrutiny.

The network was unraveled following the arrest of Aslam in Delhi, which led investigators to Chand Miya in Chennai. Elaborate efforts included fabrications of Aadhaar cards, and transportation logistics facilitated by accomplices. The police seized various fake documents and technological equipment during raids while deporting some previously detained immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)