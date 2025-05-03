Tragic End After Ignored Pleas: College Student's Fight Against Harassment

In a heartrending incident, a 19-year-old college student in a local village succumbed to extreme measures after enduring persistent harassment from a neighbor. The young woman, feeling cornered by the lack of action on her harassment complaint, took her own life by ingesting poison.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma confirmed on Saturday that the unfortunate event occurred on Friday. The victim's father reported that her neighbor, identified as Rizwan, had been sending offensive messages, intimidating her on her commute, and threatening her safety.

Despite filing a police complaint on April 26, following a specific threat on April 24, the family's plea for help was allegedly ignored. Currently, Rizwan and another youth are in custody, and authorities have promised strict action as well as a review of local police response shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)