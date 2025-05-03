India's Resilient Response Post-Pahalgam Attack
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Modi, with inputs from the home minister, is making strategic decisions for national security. The government has banned all imports from Pakistan and initiated infrastructure projects to assist affected border districts. Union minister Jitendra Singh ensures timely rehabilitation efforts post-calamities.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Jitendra Singh affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisions regarding Pakistan would prioritize national interest, ensuring security and welfare for all citizens.
In response to the security threat, India has banned imports from Pakistan. Other measures include closing the Attari land-transit post and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. These bold steps reflect the government's firm stance on national security.
Furthermore, efforts are underway to support affected communities. The completion of the Shahpur-Kandi dam project aims to aid border districts, providing them necessary resources and infrastructure. Rehabilitation following recent natural calamities continues, highlighting the central government's commitment to its citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
