India's Resilient Response Post-Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Jitendra Singh affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisions regarding Pakistan would prioritize national interest, ensuring security and welfare for all citizens.

In response to the security threat, India has banned imports from Pakistan. Other measures include closing the Attari land-transit post and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. These bold steps reflect the government's firm stance on national security.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to support affected communities. The completion of the Shahpur-Kandi dam project aims to aid border districts, providing them necessary resources and infrastructure. Rehabilitation following recent natural calamities continues, highlighting the central government's commitment to its citizens.

