Caught in Time: The 45-Year Stay of a Pakistani in India

A Pakistani national, Fatema Bibi, was arrested by West Bengal Police for overstaying in India for 45 years. She arrived on a tourist visa in 1980.

Bibi had been living in Hooghly district with her Indian husband and children. Her several applications for Indian citizenship had been unsuccessful, according to her husband, Muzaffar Mallick.

Officials discovered her presence during routine surveillance. Her arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of Pakistani nationals overstaying in India, especially after April's terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 Indian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)