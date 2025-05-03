Left Menu

Caught in Time: The 45-Year Stay of a Pakistani in India

A Pakistani woman, Fatema Bibi, has been arrested for overstaying in India for 45 years. Despite multiple citizenship applications, she remained in India with her family. Her presence was discovered during police surveillance, leading to her arrest amidst increased scrutiny of overstaying Pakistani nationals, following a terror attack in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:32 IST
Caught in Time: The 45-Year Stay of a Pakistani in India
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani national, Fatema Bibi, was arrested by West Bengal Police for overstaying in India for 45 years. She arrived on a tourist visa in 1980.

Bibi had been living in Hooghly district with her Indian husband and children. Her several applications for Indian citizenship had been unsuccessful, according to her husband, Muzaffar Mallick.

Officials discovered her presence during routine surveillance. Her arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of Pakistani nationals overstaying in India, especially after April's terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 Indian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025