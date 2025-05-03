Indus River Tensions: Pakistan's Stern Warning to India

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a warning to India, signaling potential military action if any infrastructural projects are pursued on the Indus River. This admonition follows the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India, amid escalating tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking on Geo News, Asif stressed that any structure built on the river would be perceived as aggression, highlighting concerns over water diversion and its severe consequences, including famine and drought for Pakistan. He underscored the multifaceted nature of aggression beyond mere military maneuvers.

Pakistan is prepared to address this issue through diplomatic channels, starting with the Indus Waters Treaty framework. Meanwhile, the country is considering sending a formal diplomatic notice to India. Additionally, Pakistan conducted a weapons test, which coincided with escalating diplomatic rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)