Left Menu

Indus River Tensions: Pakistan's Stern Warning to India

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has cautioned India against constructing any structures on the Indus River, following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Tensions escalated between the two nations after the Pahalgam attack. Asif emphasized that such construction would be considered Indian aggression, hinting at potential military action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:22 IST
Indus River Tensions: Pakistan's Stern Warning to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a warning to India, signaling potential military action if any infrastructural projects are pursued on the Indus River. This admonition follows the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India, amid escalating tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking on Geo News, Asif stressed that any structure built on the river would be perceived as aggression, highlighting concerns over water diversion and its severe consequences, including famine and drought for Pakistan. He underscored the multifaceted nature of aggression beyond mere military maneuvers.

Pakistan is prepared to address this issue through diplomatic channels, starting with the Indus Waters Treaty framework. Meanwhile, the country is considering sending a formal diplomatic notice to India. Additionally, Pakistan conducted a weapons test, which coincided with escalating diplomatic rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025