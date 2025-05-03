Left Menu

Water Wars: Punjab vs. Haryana Over Bhakra Supply

A legal petition challenges Punjab's police deployment at Bhakra headworks, alleging it obstructs water flow to Haryana. The state disputes surfaced as Punjab refused additional water to Haryana, citing over-consumption. Security at Nangal dam has been bolstered, marking a significant row over water allocation among Northern Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:43 IST
Water Wars: Punjab vs. Haryana Over Bhakra Supply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense legal showdown has erupted between Punjab and Haryana, with a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court accusing Punjab of unlawfully obstructing water flow to Haryana by deploying police at Bhakra headworks.

This move comes amid a burgeoning water-sharing conflict, as Punjab denies more water to Haryana, claiming it surpassed its allocation.

Heightened security at Nangal dam and alleged constitutional violations have intensified the dispute, with northern states like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan facing potential irrigation and drinking water shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025