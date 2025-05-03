Water Wars: Punjab vs. Haryana Over Bhakra Supply
A legal petition challenges Punjab's police deployment at Bhakra headworks, alleging it obstructs water flow to Haryana. The state disputes surfaced as Punjab refused additional water to Haryana, citing over-consumption. Security at Nangal dam has been bolstered, marking a significant row over water allocation among Northern Indian states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A tense legal showdown has erupted between Punjab and Haryana, with a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court accusing Punjab of unlawfully obstructing water flow to Haryana by deploying police at Bhakra headworks.
This move comes amid a burgeoning water-sharing conflict, as Punjab denies more water to Haryana, claiming it surpassed its allocation.
Heightened security at Nangal dam and alleged constitutional violations have intensified the dispute, with northern states like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan facing potential irrigation and drinking water shortages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Strikes: The Deadly Conflict at Ras Isa Fuel Port
Tennis Conflict: Tsurenko Sues WTA Over War-Linked Decisions
Governor Bose's Mission: A Visit to Conflict-Torn Malda
Veterans' Protest: Air Force Veterans Call for End to Gaza Conflict
Wave of Anti-US Protests Hit KFC in Pakistan Amid Gaza Conflict Backlash