Water Wars: Punjab vs. Haryana Over Bhakra Supply

A tense legal showdown has erupted between Punjab and Haryana, with a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court accusing Punjab of unlawfully obstructing water flow to Haryana by deploying police at Bhakra headworks.

This move comes amid a burgeoning water-sharing conflict, as Punjab denies more water to Haryana, claiming it surpassed its allocation.

Heightened security at Nangal dam and alleged constitutional violations have intensified the dispute, with northern states like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan facing potential irrigation and drinking water shortages.

