Tragic Fall: Unidentified Woman Dies in High-Rise Incident

An unidentified woman in her 30s has died following a suspected suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities reported Saturday.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when the woman allegedly jumped from the 17th floor of a residential building in Kalyan. Alerted by a loud sound, the building's watchman and several residents discovered her critically injured on the ground.

Despite being quickly transported to a nearby hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem, as police registered a case of accidental death and commenced a detailed investigation.

