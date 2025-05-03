Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Unidentified Woman Dies in High-Rise Incident

A woman in her 30s died after a suspected suicide fall from a high-rise in Maharashtra's Thane district. She fell from the 17th floor of a Kalyan residential building. Although rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead. An accidental death case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified woman in her 30s has died following a suspected suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities reported Saturday.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when the woman allegedly jumped from the 17th floor of a residential building in Kalyan. Alerted by a loud sound, the building's watchman and several residents discovered her critically injured on the ground.

Despite being quickly transported to a nearby hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem, as police registered a case of accidental death and commenced a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

