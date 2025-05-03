Tragic Fall: Unidentified Woman Dies in High-Rise Incident
A woman in her 30s died after a suspected suicide fall from a high-rise in Maharashtra's Thane district. She fell from the 17th floor of a Kalyan residential building. Although rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead. An accidental death case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.
An unidentified woman in her 30s has died following a suspected suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities reported Saturday.
The incident occurred around 3 pm when the woman allegedly jumped from the 17th floor of a residential building in Kalyan. Alerted by a loud sound, the building's watchman and several residents discovered her critically injured on the ground.
Despite being quickly transported to a nearby hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem, as police registered a case of accidental death and commenced a detailed investigation.
