Left Menu

Security Intensified: Focusing on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway

Senior police officers conducted a review of security arrangements along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, focusing on critical installations. The inspection identified vulnerabilities, leading to increased personnel deployment, enhanced surveillance, and improved inter-agency coordination to protect commuters and infrastructure. Emphasis was on strategic installations like fuel and power stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 00:29 IST
Security Intensified: Focusing on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior police officers carried out a comprehensive review of security measures along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway on Saturday. This initiative aims to fortify security across crucial installations and ensure commuter safety, according to an official spokesperson.

IGP (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti, accompanied by DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma, inspected the highway alongside SSPs from Jammu, Samba, and Kathua. Their evaluation included an assessment of Gangyal, Samba city, Kathua, and several other locations, with a primary focus on identifying vulnerabilities and reinforcing security measures for critical installations.

To mitigate potential threats, the officers directed actions such as increased personnel deployment, intensified surveillance, and improved coordination among agencies. This strategy includes random checkpoints and modern surveillance tools, highlighting the importance of community policing and regular drills to enhance crisis response capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025