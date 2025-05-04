Security Intensified: Focusing on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway

Senior police officers carried out a comprehensive review of security measures along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway on Saturday. This initiative aims to fortify security across crucial installations and ensure commuter safety, according to an official spokesperson.

IGP (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti, accompanied by DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma, inspected the highway alongside SSPs from Jammu, Samba, and Kathua. Their evaluation included an assessment of Gangyal, Samba city, Kathua, and several other locations, with a primary focus on identifying vulnerabilities and reinforcing security measures for critical installations.

To mitigate potential threats, the officers directed actions such as increased personnel deployment, intensified surveillance, and improved coordination among agencies. This strategy includes random checkpoints and modern surveillance tools, highlighting the importance of community policing and regular drills to enhance crisis response capabilities.

