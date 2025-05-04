Ukraine's Air Defenses Shine in Overnight Drone Assault

In a testament to its air defense capabilities, Ukraine successfully intercepted 69 out of 165 drones launched by Russian forces during a concerted overnight offensive, the Ukrainian air force reported on Sunday.

An additional 80 drones were reportedly neutralized through sophisticated electronic warfare techniques, or were mere simulators lacking explosive capability, according to the military.

This strategic defense operation underscores Ukraine's growing proficiency in countering aerial threats amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)