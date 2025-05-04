Xi Jinping Strengthens Ties with Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Russia from May 7-10, marking a significant diplomatic engagement. The visit coincides with the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, a historic milestone commemorated by both nations. This trip underscores the evolving strategic ties between China and Russia.

The Kremlin announced on Sunday that during his stay, President Xi will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their discussions aim to enhance the strategic partnership between the two major global powers. This dialogue follows recent moves by both countries to strengthen bilateral relations amid global geopolitical shifts.

In addition to dialogue, the two leaders are expected to sign a series of documents. These agreements are anticipated to cover various sectors, further solidifying the cooperative framework between China and Russia. The outcome of this visit could have wide-reaching implications for international alliances and economic partnerships.

