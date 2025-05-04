Drone Assault on Kyiv Strikes Homes and Hearts
A Russian drone attack on Kyiv injured 11 people, including two children, and set numerous residential buildings on fire. Ukrainian military defenses reported 69 of 165 drones shot down, while emergency services battled fires across the city. The attack also targeted Cherkasy, exacerbating the civilian toll of ongoing hostilities.
In a dramatic escalation, Russian drones descended on Kyiv, sparking fires and injuring 11 individuals, including children, according to Ukrainian military and city officials. The assault ignited several residential areas, prompting local authorities to engage 76 firefighters in controlling the infernos that erupted in Kyiv's Obolonskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.
The Ukrainian emergency services, via Telegram, depicted the fiery aftermath, with photos revealing blaze-engulfed structures in the city. Eyewitnesses described hearing explosions, likely linked to ongoing air defense operations combating the assault. The military reported intercepting 69 out of 165 drones launched by Russia overnight.
Cherkasy, too, faced attack with 15 of 22 drones reportedly neutralized. The ongoing turmoil continues as a backdrop to Russian wartime commemorations, with Moscow recently declaring a three-day ceasefire, and Kyiv proposing a prolonged cessation of hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
