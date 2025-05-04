Counterterrorism Crackdown: Iranian Nationals Arrested in London

British counterterrorism officers have detained several Iranian men in connection with a suspected plot to launch an attack on an undisclosed target in London, the Metropolitan Police announced.

On Saturday, five men aged between 29 and 46 were arrested in different locations throughout England on suspicions of preparing for a terrorist act. Among them, four are confirmed to be Iranian citizens, while the nationality of the fifth remains under investigation.

In a separate investigation, three other Iranian men were arrested in London for suspected national security offenses. The detained individuals have yet to be charged and are currently being questioned by authorities. Due to operational concerns, the police have not disclosed the target of the alleged plot. Commander Dominic Murphy, leading the Counter Terrorism Command, emphasized ongoing efforts to determine the motive and assess potential public risks. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper characterized these arrests as critical, highlighting the need for vigilant security measures to counter national threats. This incident follows comments from MI5's head, Ken McCallum, regarding 20 thwarted Iran-backed plots aimed at dissidents in the UK since 2022.

