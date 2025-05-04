Left Menu

Undercover Identities: Bangladeshi Nationals in Delhi's Shadows

Delhi Police apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals posing as transgender individuals in northwest Delhi. They were involved in begging and evaded detection through surgery and a banned app. After surveillance, they were handed to the FRRO for deportation. The suspects admitted to illegal border crossing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:01 IST
Undercover Identities: Bangladeshi Nationals in Delhi's Shadows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, the Delhi Police have nabbed four individuals posing as transgender people in the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi area. According to police reports, these suspects are alleged illegal Bangladeshi nationals caught after intense surveillance operations conducted on Saturday.

The individuals, primarily involved in begging at Delhi's traffic signals, maintained contact with their families using a banned app to go undetected. Additionally, authorities disclosed that these suspects had undergone surgeries and hormonal treatments, thereby altering their appearances significantly.

Identified as Md Armaan, Md Arif, Md Jahid, and Md Babul, all from Narayanganj, Bangladesh, the suspects confessed to illegally entering India with the help of agents. The police have handed them over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025