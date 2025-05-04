Undercover Identities: Bangladeshi Nationals in Delhi's Shadows

In a surprising turn of events, the Delhi Police have nabbed four individuals posing as transgender people in the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi area. According to police reports, these suspects are alleged illegal Bangladeshi nationals caught after intense surveillance operations conducted on Saturday.

The individuals, primarily involved in begging at Delhi's traffic signals, maintained contact with their families using a banned app to go undetected. Additionally, authorities disclosed that these suspects had undergone surgeries and hormonal treatments, thereby altering their appearances significantly.

Identified as Md Armaan, Md Arif, Md Jahid, and Md Babul, all from Narayanganj, Bangladesh, the suspects confessed to illegally entering India with the help of agents. The police have handed them over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)