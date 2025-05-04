Left Menu

Ganja and MDMA Seized in Kerala Puja Room Raid

A significant drug bust took place in Thalassery, north Kerala, where police discovered 1.2 kg of ganja and 5 grams of MDMA hidden in the puja room of Renil's house. The suspect managed to evade capture. Earlier attempts to find evidence had been unsuccessful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:14 IST
Ganja and MDMA Seized in Kerala Puja Room Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major drug bust, police in north Kerala's Thalassery seized 1.2 kilograms of ganja and five grams of MDMA hidden in the puja room of a local residence. The raid took place on Saturday, showcasing the ongoing struggle against drug trafficking in the region.

The house, owned by a man named Renil, became the center of police attention after a tip-off suggested illegal activities. However, when investigators arrived for the operation, Renil had already escaped, eluding capture.

Despite a prior raid three days earlier yielding no results, police revisited the residence based on information that led them to the hidden stash. Authorities have revealed that Renil's brother claimed his sibling was involved in drug sales at the property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025