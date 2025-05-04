Ganja and MDMA Seized in Kerala Puja Room Raid

In a major drug bust, police in north Kerala's Thalassery seized 1.2 kilograms of ganja and five grams of MDMA hidden in the puja room of a local residence. The raid took place on Saturday, showcasing the ongoing struggle against drug trafficking in the region.

The house, owned by a man named Renil, became the center of police attention after a tip-off suggested illegal activities. However, when investigators arrived for the operation, Renil had already escaped, eluding capture.

Despite a prior raid three days earlier yielding no results, police revisited the residence based on information that led them to the hidden stash. Authorities have revealed that Renil's brother claimed his sibling was involved in drug sales at the property.

