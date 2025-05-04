Left Menu

UK Counter-Terrorism Police Arrest Eight Iranians in Fast-Moving Investigations

British counter-terrorism police have arrested eight Iranian nationals in two separate investigations, including a suspected terrorist plot targeting a site within the UK. Five arrests were spread across England, and three in London. Officials remain vigilant, urging public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK counter-terrorism police have arrested eight Iranian nationals as part of two rapid-paced investigations, with one linked to a possible terrorist plot targeting an unidentified site within the country, the Metropolitan Police announced on Sunday.

A total of five men, aged 29-46, were detained across various locations in England, while three others, aged 39-55, were captured from different sites in London. Both inquiries involve Iranian nationals and are being conducted as separate investigations by the Met Police's Terrorism Command.

"This is a fast-moving investigation, and we are working closely with those affected to keep them updated," stated Commander Dominic Murphy, who spearheads the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command. The investigation is ongoing, exploring various motivations and potential public risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

