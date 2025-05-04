Left Menu

Trump Questions Due Process in Immigration Debate

Former President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about whether individuals in the U.S. are guaranteed due process rights as his administration advances efforts to deport illegal immigrants. In an upcoming NBC interview, Trump admitted not being legally informed on the matter, emphasizing adherence to Supreme Court guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:42 IST
President Donald Trump has raised questions over the entitlement of due process rights for individuals in the United States, particularly undocumented immigrants and non-citizens, amid his administration's intensifying deportation efforts.

In a forthcoming interview on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Trump was questioned by Kristen Welker on his stance about due process, recently advocated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Trump admitted to not having legal expertise, expressing concerns over the potential number of trials required if such rights were universally implemented.

The Supreme Court recently halted the deportation of Venezuelan migrants labeled as gang members by the Trump administration. Solicitor General D. John Sauer maintains that detainees had adequate notice and opportunity to file legal claims. The administration has also been ordered by a judge to expedite the return of an erroneously deported Salvadoran man.

(With inputs from agencies.)

