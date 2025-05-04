Trump Questions Due Process in Immigration Debate

President Donald Trump has raised questions over the entitlement of due process rights for individuals in the United States, particularly undocumented immigrants and non-citizens, amid his administration's intensifying deportation efforts.

In a forthcoming interview on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Trump was questioned by Kristen Welker on his stance about due process, recently advocated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Trump admitted to not having legal expertise, expressing concerns over the potential number of trials required if such rights were universally implemented.

The Supreme Court recently halted the deportation of Venezuelan migrants labeled as gang members by the Trump administration. Solicitor General D. John Sauer maintains that detainees had adequate notice and opportunity to file legal claims. The administration has also been ordered by a judge to expedite the return of an erroneously deported Salvadoran man.

(With inputs from agencies.)