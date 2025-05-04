Left Menu

Tragic Clash: Atalanta Fan Fatally Stabbed in Fan Rivalry

A 26-year-old Atalanta fan was tragically killed during violent clashes with Inter Milan supporters in Bergamo. The altercation occurred near Atalanta's stadium and escalated into violence, resulting in the fan being fatally stabbed. A suspect, a teenager, was arrested and police are investigating.

Updated: 04-05-2025 19:06 IST
A 26-year-old fan of Atalanta, an Italian Serie A football team, was fatally stabbed amid violent altercations with Inter Milan supporters in Bergamo over the weekend, according to reports in La Repubblica and La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The incident took place near Atalanta's stadium on Saturday night, resulting in the tragic death of the Atalanta fan who received a fatal stab wound to the back. Reports indicate the suspect, a teenager, has been arrested and a knife was retrieved near the scene.

Although local police have not yet confirmed the details, emergency services responded promptly to the scene. Tragically, they were unable to save the victim's life, shedding light on the ongoing issue of fan violence in football.

