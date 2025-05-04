Crackdown in Ganjam: Major Arms Bust Leads to 18 Arrests
In a significant operation against organized crime, Odisha police arrested 18 individuals in Ganjam district. The raid uncovered 17 firearms and 66 rounds of ammunition. Authorities suspect the weapons were sourced from outside the state and are investigating illegal property acquisitions linked to the accused.
A significant breakthrough in combatting organized crime occurred in Odisha's Ganjam district, as law enforcement officials apprehended 18 individuals with a cache of weapons and ammunition.
The operation, which spanned multiple police station areas like Aska and Bhanjanagar, led to the recovery of 17 firearms and 66 rounds of ammunition, signaling a major success in the crackdown on crime syndicates.
Authorities, including IGP Niti Shekhar, suggest the firearms may have been sourced from outside Odisha. Efforts to dismantle the supply chain and investigate illegal property acquisitions by the accused are underway, with most under-arrests being history-sheeters.
