Crackdown in Ganjam: Major Arms Bust Leads to 18 Arrests

A significant breakthrough in combatting organized crime occurred in Odisha's Ganjam district, as law enforcement officials apprehended 18 individuals with a cache of weapons and ammunition.

The operation, which spanned multiple police station areas like Aska and Bhanjanagar, led to the recovery of 17 firearms and 66 rounds of ammunition, signaling a major success in the crackdown on crime syndicates.

Authorities, including IGP Niti Shekhar, suggest the firearms may have been sourced from outside Odisha. Efforts to dismantle the supply chain and investigate illegal property acquisitions by the accused are underway, with most under-arrests being history-sheeters.

(With inputs from agencies.)