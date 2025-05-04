Left Menu

Fake Political Influencer Arrested for Fraud and Threats

Police apprehended a man for impersonating a Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to threaten an electricity department official. The man, previously jailed for fraudulently obtaining Rs 57 lakh, admitted to posing as a politically influential figure to execute scams. Legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:29 IST
Fake Political Influencer Arrested for Fraud and Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man accused of posing as an Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, threatening a sub-divisional officer in the electricity department to remove several electric poles. Officials revealed these startling developments in a case that has drawn significant attention.

The accused has a history of financial deceit, with police alleging he duped unsuspecting individuals out of Rs 57 lakh by promising them a petrol pump in Panchkula through purported political connections. His tactics consisted of presenting himself as someone wielding political clout.

Through police interrogation, the man confessed to a pattern of fraudulent behavior, admitting an acquaintance asked for help in removing electricity poles, prompting him to threaten the official. Authorities have confiscated the mobile phone allegedly used in his schemes, with further investigations ongoing. Separate legal issues, such as cheque bounce cases, remain pending against him in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025