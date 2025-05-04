Fake Political Influencer Arrested for Fraud and Threats

Police have arrested a man accused of posing as an Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, threatening a sub-divisional officer in the electricity department to remove several electric poles. Officials revealed these startling developments in a case that has drawn significant attention.

The accused has a history of financial deceit, with police alleging he duped unsuspecting individuals out of Rs 57 lakh by promising them a petrol pump in Panchkula through purported political connections. His tactics consisted of presenting himself as someone wielding political clout.

Through police interrogation, the man confessed to a pattern of fraudulent behavior, admitting an acquaintance asked for help in removing electricity poles, prompting him to threaten the official. Authorities have confiscated the mobile phone allegedly used in his schemes, with further investigations ongoing. Separate legal issues, such as cheque bounce cases, remain pending against him in court.

