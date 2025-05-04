Pro-Pakistan Sloganeering Sparks Hanuman Chalisa Protest in Chitrakoot
Members of VHP and Bajrang Dal protested in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, after a video of pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly circulated on social media by a local boy. They recited Hanuman Chalisa in response. Police have been deployed to ensure law and order in the village.
- Country:
- India
In a village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest on Sunday. They recited Hanuman Chalisa in response to a video allegedly showcasing pro-Pakistan sloganeering shared by a local boy, according to authorities.
Additional Superintendent of Police Chakrapani Tripathi reported the demonstration took place in Nibuha Purva village, under the jurisdiction of the Shivrampur police station. The incident was sparked by the viral video, leading to a case being registered.
To maintain peace, a significant police presence has been established in the village. The situation remains under control as law enforcement works to ensure community safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
