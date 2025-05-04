Left Menu

28-Year Justice Delayed: Ghaziabad's 'Rail Roko' Arrests

The Government Railway Police in Ghaziabad arrested seven individuals for failing to appear in court regarding a 1997 'Rail Roko Andolan' case. The accused, previously released on bail, were booked under IPC Sections 341 and 323. Non-appearance resulted in their recent arrests and judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:42 IST
28-Year Justice Delayed: Ghaziabad's 'Rail Roko' Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Ghaziabad has apprehended seven individuals who had been released on bail in connection to a decades-old case, authorities announced on Sunday.

The case, dating back to 1997, involves charges of obstructing train movement during a protest known as 'Rail Roko Andolan.' The accused, identified as Chandra Bhan, Rakesh Singh, Vinod Kumar, Mahendra Singh, Devendra Singh, Bramh Wati, and Kishan Wati from Pilkhuwa, face allegations under Sections 341 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code for wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt, respectively.

According to GRP circle officer Sudesh Kumar Gupta, the failure of the accused to appear in court following their initial bail led to non-bailable warrants being issued. A strategic raid on Saturday facilitated their arrest, and they have since been placed under judicial custody by a local court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025