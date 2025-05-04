28-Year Justice Delayed: Ghaziabad's 'Rail Roko' Arrests

In a significant development, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Ghaziabad has apprehended seven individuals who had been released on bail in connection to a decades-old case, authorities announced on Sunday.

The case, dating back to 1997, involves charges of obstructing train movement during a protest known as 'Rail Roko Andolan.' The accused, identified as Chandra Bhan, Rakesh Singh, Vinod Kumar, Mahendra Singh, Devendra Singh, Bramh Wati, and Kishan Wati from Pilkhuwa, face allegations under Sections 341 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code for wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt, respectively.

According to GRP circle officer Sudesh Kumar Gupta, the failure of the accused to appear in court following their initial bail led to non-bailable warrants being issued. A strategic raid on Saturday facilitated their arrest, and they have since been placed under judicial custody by a local court.

