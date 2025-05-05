Maharashtra ATS Nabs High-Value Naxalite Suspect After Years on the Run

On Sunday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended a 44-year-old man with alleged Naxalite connections in Raigad district, according to police.

Identified as Prashant Jalinder Kamble, alias Laptop, he had been wanted since 2011 under an "Urban Naxal" case, a senior official confirmed. Kamble was reportedly linked to deceased senior CPI (Maoist) leader Milind Teltumbde and fellow "Maoist" Angela Sontakke. Kamble had been evading arrest by hiding in Khopoli, where he taught tribal children for about six to seven years, officials stated.

Originally from Pune, Kamble was known for repairing computers and laptops. He connected with Kabir Kala Manch, a cultural group accused of Naxal ties. In 2010, Kamble left for Mumbai for supposed work but didn't return. Later, he reportedly joined the CPI (Maoist) in the Gadchiroli jungles with Santosh Shelar, who was also missing from Pune but returned in January 2024 in poor health and was captured by the ATS.

Kamble was regarded as a high-value target with firm Naxalite beliefs. Following a 2011 case, he was declared absconding, leading to a non-bailable warrant and proclamation. Acting on intelligence, ATS Pune seized Kamble in Khopoli. After verification, he was formally arrested and presented in a Mumbai court, which remanded him into ATS custody until May 13.

