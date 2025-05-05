Left Menu

Noida STF Cracks Down on Exam Fraud: Gang Demanding Money from NEET-UG Aspirants Busted

The Noida Special Task Force has dismantled a gang accused of defrauding NEET-UG aspirants by soliciting money to secure exam passes. The main suspects, Vikram Kumar Sahu, Dharmpal Singh, and Aniket, were arrested. They operated under companies Admission View and Shreyanvi EDU OPC PVT LTD, and multiple items were seized.

The Special Task Force in Noida has successfully dismantled a criminal gang accused of deceiving NEET-UG aspirants by promising to facilitate their success in exchange for money. The police announced on Sunday that three individuals, identified as Vikram Kumar Sahu, Dharmpal Singh, and Aniket, all residing in Delhi, were apprehended in connection to this scheme.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, Raj Kumar Mishra, the accused were ensnaring students and demanding hefty sums from their families under the guise of helping them pass the medical entrance exam. The suspects were arrested following a detailed investigation over the weekend.

Additional investigations revealed that the trio had established fraudulent companies, Admission View and Shreyanvi EDU OPC PVT LTD, targeting MBBS candidates by collecting their data. They were caught demanding Rs 5 lakh per candidate, promising admission in return. Police seized numerous items, including mobile phones and identification documents, during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

