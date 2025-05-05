Left Menu

Trump Plans to Reopen Alcatraz: A Nostalgic Return to Law and Order

President Donald Trump has announced plans to reopen and expand Alcatraz prison to house America's most violent offenders, reviving its role as a symbol of strict law enforcement. The closure of the notorious facility in 1963 was due to infrastructural issues and high operational costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-05-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 05:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has unveiled initiatives to reopen Alcatraz, the infamous former prison, to detain the nation's most dangerous criminals. Citing the need for a renewed focus on law and order, Trump proposes transforming Alcatraz into a secure haven for high-profile offenders.

The decision to resurrect Alcatraz comes after more than 60 years of closure due to its deteriorating infrastructure and expensive upkeep. Located in the challenging waters of California, Alcatraz was known for its inescapability and once housed notorious criminals like Al Capone and George 'Machine Gun' Kelly.

The initiative has sparked concerns, especially regarding the practicality of reopening such a facility, given its historical and tourist significance. The Bureau of Prisons has stated its intention to comply with presidential orders, though questions about the feasibility of such a project remain unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

