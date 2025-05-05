Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Sikkim: Police Seize Heroin in Namchi

In a significant drug bust in Namchi, Sikkim, police arrested three individuals and seized 815 grams of heroin. Acting on intelligence reports, officers also apprehended a suspect in Singtam with brown sugar. Investigations aim to uncover connections to larger drug networks under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:11 IST
Major Drug Bust in Sikkim: Police Seize Heroin in Namchi
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Sikkim's Namchi district made a major breakthrough by arresting three individuals and confiscating 815 grams of heroin on Monday. The successful operation was led by Melli Station House Officer (SHO) Kishore Chhetri, following crucial intelligence inputs.

The arrest took place in the Jorethang area, with the seized heroin marking a significant achievement in the fight against narcotics in the region. The individuals are currently in police custody as investigations continue to explore potential connections to more extensive drug networks.

In a related operation, Singtam police, spearheaded by SHO Sher Bahadur Manger, acted on a tip-off to arrest a 39-year-old man from the Adarsh Goan area the previous night. They confiscated a brown-colored substance believed to be brown sugar, amounting to 122.80 grams in 103 small pouches. The case has been officially registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025