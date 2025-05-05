Major Drug Bust in Sikkim: Police Seize Heroin in Namchi

Police in Sikkim's Namchi district made a major breakthrough by arresting three individuals and confiscating 815 grams of heroin on Monday. The successful operation was led by Melli Station House Officer (SHO) Kishore Chhetri, following crucial intelligence inputs.

The arrest took place in the Jorethang area, with the seized heroin marking a significant achievement in the fight against narcotics in the region. The individuals are currently in police custody as investigations continue to explore potential connections to more extensive drug networks.

In a related operation, Singtam police, spearheaded by SHO Sher Bahadur Manger, acted on a tip-off to arrest a 39-year-old man from the Adarsh Goan area the previous night. They confiscated a brown-colored substance believed to be brown sugar, amounting to 122.80 grams in 103 small pouches. The case has been officially registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)