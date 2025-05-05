Major Drug Bust in Sikkim: Police Seize Heroin in Namchi
In a significant drug bust in Namchi, Sikkim, police arrested three individuals and seized 815 grams of heroin. Acting on intelligence reports, officers also apprehended a suspect in Singtam with brown sugar. Investigations aim to uncover connections to larger drug networks under the NDPS Act.
- Country:
- India
Police in Sikkim's Namchi district made a major breakthrough by arresting three individuals and confiscating 815 grams of heroin on Monday. The successful operation was led by Melli Station House Officer (SHO) Kishore Chhetri, following crucial intelligence inputs.
The arrest took place in the Jorethang area, with the seized heroin marking a significant achievement in the fight against narcotics in the region. The individuals are currently in police custody as investigations continue to explore potential connections to more extensive drug networks.
In a related operation, Singtam police, spearheaded by SHO Sher Bahadur Manger, acted on a tip-off to arrest a 39-year-old man from the Adarsh Goan area the previous night. They confiscated a brown-colored substance believed to be brown sugar, amounting to 122.80 grams in 103 small pouches. The case has been officially registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Police Arrests Suspect Amid Agniveer Recruitment Drive
UK Counter-Terrorism Police Arrest Eight Iranians in Fast-Moving Investigations
Punjab Police Arrest Duo for Leaking Sensitive Military Data to Pakistan
UK police arrest several Iranian men over alleged plot to attack site in London, reports AP.
Assam Police Arrest 36 for Pro-Pakistan Comments, Including AIUDF MLA