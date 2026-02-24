Left Menu

Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Push: Shift in Drug Networks Raises Questions

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema claims the state's anti-narcotics campaign has pushed drug traffickers into neighboring Haryana. Alleging political motives from Haryana's visits, he pointed to the drug spread during the previous SAD-BJP rule and stressed the need for protecting officers tackling the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:47 IST
Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Push: Shift in Drug Networks Raises Questions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema asserted on Tuesday that the state's aggressive anti-narcotics campaign, 'Yudh Nashean Virudh,' has compelled drug traffickers to relocate to neighboring Haryana.

Cheema alleged political motives behind Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's frequent visits to Punjab, hinting at attempts to reinvigorate the drug trade by the BJP. He highlighted intensified efforts by the AAP government, initiated after coming to power in 2022, to dismantle drug networks.

Cheema attributed the widespread drug menace in Punjab to the previous SAD-BJP administration and warned of similar trends in Haryana. He also raised concerns about the 3,000 kg heroin seizure in BJP-ruled Gujarat, while emphasizing the need to protect officers actively combatting drug traffickers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Plan to Safeguard Tribal Funds

Jharkhand's Plan to Safeguard Tribal Funds

 India
2
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar appointed as national president of NCP at party meeting in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar appointed as national presid...

 India
3
Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan Takes Helm of Manipur Violence Inquiry

Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan Takes Helm of Manipur Violence Inquiry

 India
4
Jharkhand Civic Polls Countdown: A Tight Race Amidst Rigorous Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Countdown: A Tight Race Amidst Rigorous Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026