Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Push: Shift in Drug Networks Raises Questions
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema claims the state's anti-narcotics campaign has pushed drug traffickers into neighboring Haryana. Alleging political motives from Haryana's visits, he pointed to the drug spread during the previous SAD-BJP rule and stressed the need for protecting officers tackling the issue.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema asserted on Tuesday that the state's aggressive anti-narcotics campaign, 'Yudh Nashean Virudh,' has compelled drug traffickers to relocate to neighboring Haryana.
Cheema alleged political motives behind Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's frequent visits to Punjab, hinting at attempts to reinvigorate the drug trade by the BJP. He highlighted intensified efforts by the AAP government, initiated after coming to power in 2022, to dismantle drug networks.
Cheema attributed the widespread drug menace in Punjab to the previous SAD-BJP administration and warned of similar trends in Haryana. He also raised concerns about the 3,000 kg heroin seizure in BJP-ruled Gujarat, while emphasizing the need to protect officers actively combatting drug traffickers.
